Mihailovic scores on PK in second-half stoppage time to lift Rapids to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic had an assist on Oliver Larraz’s first career goal and then scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to rally the Colorado Rapids to a wild 2-1 Fourth of July victory over Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night.

Neither team found the net until Johnny Russell used assists from Erik Thommy and defender Tim Leibold three minutes into the second half to score his fourth goal of the season and give Sporting KC (4-13-5) the lead. It was the third helper for Thommy and the second for Leibold this season.

Colorado (10-8-4) pulled even in the 69th minute when Larraz took a pass from Mihailovic and scored. Mihailovic notched his ninth assist of the season. Larraz has made 16 starts and 22 appearances for the Rapids this season after appearing in five matches covering 42 minutes from 2021-23.

Mihailovic scored with a right-footed shot in the fourth minute of extra time for the win. The PK was awarded after Darren Yapi drew a foul on Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Zac Steffen did not have a save in goal for the Rapids Melia stopped two shots — one in each half — for Sporting KC.

The Rapids improve to 3-0-0 against Sporting KC in Fourth of July matchups, also winning at home in 2003 and 2005.

Sporting KC falls to 1-8-2 on the road this season. The club leads the all-time series 35-26-25 but has not won in Colorado since March 29, 2014. Sporting KC is 5-20-13 in 38 matches at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado had a three-match win streak end in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC last time out. The Rapids, who improved to 6-2-2 at home this season, have outscored their opponents 11-2 in their last four victories.

Sporting KC returns home to play FC Dallas on Sunday. The Rapids will host St. Louis City on Sunday.

