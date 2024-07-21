Miami Marlins host the New York Mets Sunday

New York Mets (50-47, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (34-64, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

New York Mets (50-47, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (34-64, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (0-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -150, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the New York Mets on Sunday.

Miami is 34-64 overall and 19-32 at home. The Marlins have an 8-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 24-21 in road games and 50-47 overall. The Mets have a 39-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with a .248 batting average, and has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI. Xavier Edwards is 14-for-36 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 26 doubles and 17 home runs for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 15-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

