Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (38-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0); Brewers: Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -237, Marlins +193; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 29-18 record at home and a 59-44 record overall. The Brewers have a 44-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has a 16-32 record on the road and a 38-66 record overall. The Marlins are 28-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 26 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 18 home runs while slugging .417. Xavier Edwards is 14-for-33 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

