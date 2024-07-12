Mets host the Rockies, try to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (33-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (47-45, third in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (33-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (47-45, third in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (5-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -238, Rockies +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Colorado Rockies.

New York has a 47-45 record overall and a 24-25 record in home games. The Mets are second in the NL with 114 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Colorado has a 33-61 record overall and a 13-34 record in road games. The Rockies have an 18-42 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 21 doubles and 18 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 14 home runs while slugging .450. Brenton Doyle is 16-for-33 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (sick), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rockies: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

