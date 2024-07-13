Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (33-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (48-45, third in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (33-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (48-45, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -232, Rockies +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they face the Colorado Rockies.

New York has a 48-45 record overall and a 25-25 record at home. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Colorado has gone 13-35 in road games and 33-62 overall. The Rockies are 18-43 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 RBI for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 12-for-39 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 30 RBI for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 14-for-33 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rockies: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

