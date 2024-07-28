Mets face the Braves with 2-1 series lead

Atlanta Braves (55-48, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (55-49, third in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (55-48, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (55-49, third in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (7-4, 2.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (5-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -110, Mets -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 2-1.

New York has a 55-49 record overall and a 28-27 record at home. The Mets have a 25-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 55-48 overall and 25-27 on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Mets are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .241 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 14-for-36 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 22 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .251 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.