SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton declared winner of F1 Belgian GP after teammate George Russell disqualified for underweight…

Listen now to WTOP News

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton declared winner of F1 Belgian GP after teammate George Russell disqualified for underweight car.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.