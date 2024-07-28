McCarthy leads Diamondbacks against the Pirates after 5-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Yilber Diaz (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -119, Diamondbacks -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Jake McCarthy had five hits on Saturday in a 9-5 win over the Pirates.

Arizona has a 28-24 record at home and a 55-50 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .326.

Pittsburgh has a 52-52 record overall and a 26-26 record on the road. The Pirates have a 38-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 45 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Corbin Carroll is 8-for-34 with a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

