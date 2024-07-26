Marlins visit the Brewers to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (37-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-43, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10…

Miami Marlins (37-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.59 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -227, Marlins +187; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 29-17 record in home games and a 59-43 record overall. The Brewers have gone 20-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 37-66 record overall and a 15-32 record in road games. The Marlins have a 27-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 16 home runs while slugging .434. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 47 RBI for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 11-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.25 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.