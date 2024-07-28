Marlins try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Brewers

Miami Marlins (39-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-45, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Miami Marlins (39-66, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-45, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Kyle Tyler (0-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -207, Marlins +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee is 59-45 overall and 29-19 at home. The Brewers are 25-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami is 17-32 in road games and 39-66 overall. The Marlins have gone 20-46 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins ranks third on the Brewers with 26 extra base hits (nine doubles and 17 home runs). Eric Haase is 7-for-16 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 36 extra base hits (18 doubles and 18 home runs). Josh Bell is 12-for-38 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (ear), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.