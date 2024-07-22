Marlins bring 2-1 series lead over Mets into game 4

New York Mets (50-48, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (35-64, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Monday,…

New York Mets (50-48, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (35-64, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (4-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Marlins: Yonny Chirinos (0-1, 5.76 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -167, Marlins +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the New York Mets.

Miami has gone 20-32 in home games and 35-64 overall. The Marlins are 25-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 24-22 record in road games and a 50-48 record overall. The Mets have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

The teams play Monday for the 10th time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 16 home runs while slugging .401. Xavier Edwards is 14-for-36 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a .253 batting average, and has 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI. Jose Iglesias is 17-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

