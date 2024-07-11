Marcus Semien replaces Jose Altuve as AL All-Star starting second baseman

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers will replace Houston’s Jose Altuve as the American League’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers will replace Houston’s Jose Altuve as the American League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Altuve will rest his left hand, which has been sore since he was hit by a 94.3 mph slider from Minnesota’s Josh Winder on July 5.

Minnesota infielder/outfielder Willi Castro will replace Altuve on the AL roster, becoming the 35th first-time All-Star.

Semien will start the All-Star Game for the third straight season. He finished second to Altuve in the final round of fan voting for starting berths and originally made this year’s AL All-Star team as a reserve by finishing second to Altuve in voting among players, managers and coaches.

Texas right-hander Kirby Yates is on the AL pitching staff, giving the Rangers multiple All-Stars for the fifth straight season.

