Manaea strikes out 11 in mound gem that sends Mets past Twins 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out a season-best 11 over seven dominant innings Tuesday night, pitching the New York Mets to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Mark Vientos homered and J.D. Martinez had an RBI single to help the Mets (57-50) win for the 15th time in 21 games. They matched their season high at seven games above .500.

Manaea (7-4) yielded two hits and one walk while allowing just one runner beyond first base. The 11 strikeouts were his most since fanning 12 for San Diego against Atlanta in May 2022. The left-hander has a 1.50 ERA in his last four starts at Citi Field.

Ryne Stanek got two outs in the eighth and Edwin Díaz struck out Byron Buxton with two runners on to end the inning. Buxton whiffed all four times up, and Royce Lewis fanned three times.

Díaz finished for his 13th save in a game that took only 2 hours, 12 minutes. The four-out save was his first since Oct. 4, 2022.

All three of New York’s shutouts this season have come in the past 16 games.

Martinez hit an RBI single against rookie starter David Festa (1-2) in the fourth, and Vientos led off the fifth with a 393-foot homer to left field.

Festa allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings.

METS MOVES

The Mets completed a busy July by making four trades before Tuesday’s deadline. New York dealt three minor leaguers in a trio of deals that brought right-handed starting pitcher Paul Blackburn from Oakland and right-handed relievers Huascar Brazobán and Tyler Zubar from Miami and Tampa Bay, respectively. The club also designated pitcher Ty Adcock and catcher Logan Porter for assignment.

The Mets acquired Stanek, reliever Phil Maton and outfielder Jesse Winker earlier this month.

MINNESOTA MOVE

The Twins acquired right-handed reliever Trevor Richards from Toronto in exchange for minor league infielder Jay Harry. To make room for Richards on the 40-man roster, Minnesota designated reliever Josh Staumont for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 3B Jose Miranda returned to the lineup in the cleanup spot and went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts after sitting out Monday night, one day after he was hit in the cheek by a pitch. … OF Alex Kirilloff (back) was moved to the 60-day injured list to make roster room for RHP Randy Dobnak, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A St. Paul.

Mets: C Francisco Alvarez (left shoulder) sat out a second straight game. Alvarez was battling soreness before he lunged for a pitch in Sunday’s 9-2 loss to the Braves.

UP NEXT

The interleague series concludes Wednesday afternoon, when Twins RHP Pablo López (9-7, 4.73 ERA) opposes RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58).

This story has been corrected to show Miranda finished 0 for 4.

