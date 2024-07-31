AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Kwan, Cleveland, .332; Judge, New York, .319; Guerrero, Toronto, .312; Altuve, Houston, .309; Soto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Kwan, Cleveland, .332; Judge, New York, .319; Guerrero, Toronto, .312; Altuve, Houston, .309; Soto, New York, .309; Devers, Boston, .301; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .299; Rooker, Oakland, .297; Diaz, Houston, .295.

RUNS_Soto, New York, 89; Witt, Kansas City, 88; Henderson, Baltimore, 86; Judge, New York, 84; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 77; Ja.Duran, Boston, 76; Semien, Texas, 71; Devers, Boston, 69; Volpe, New York, 69; Garcia, Kansas City, 65.

RBI_Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Rooker, Oakland, 77; Soto, New York, 77; Witt, Kansas City, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 74; Santander, Baltimore, 72; Perez, Kansas City, 71; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 69; Guerrero, Toronto, 69.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 149; Altuve, Houston, 133; Ja.Duran, Boston, 130; Guerrero, Toronto, 129; Judge, New York, 122; Soto, New York, 120; Henderson, Baltimore, 119; Volpe, New York, 115; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 114; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 114.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 33; Bleday, Oakland, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 25; Guerrero, Toronto, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Westburg, Baltimore, 25; W.Abreu, Boston, 24; Castro, Minnesota, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 24; Verdugo, New York, 24.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 39; Santander, Baltimore, 31; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Soto, New York, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Devers, Boston, 24; Raleigh, Seattle, 23; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 23; O’Neill, Boston, 22.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 28; D.Hamilton, Boston, 26; Garcia, Kansas City, 24; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 23; D.Moore, Seattle, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; Volpe, New York, 19.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 12-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 12-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 12-5; Burnes, Baltimore, 11-4; Gil, New York, 11-5; Rodón, New York, 11-7; Ober, Minnesota, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Bibee, Cleveland, 9-4; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-5.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.35; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.47; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.66; Houck, Boston, 2.79; Singer, Kansas City, 2.82; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.95; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.96; Kirby, Seattle, 3.03; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 160; Skubal, Detroit, 154; Ragans, Kansas City, 153; Ryan, Minnesota, 138; Gilbert, Seattle, 136; López, Minnesota, 135; Flaherty, Los Angeles, 133; Bibee, Cleveland, 132; Gil, New York, 132; L.Castillo, Seattle, 130; Kikuchi, Houston, 130.

