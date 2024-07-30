AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Kwan, Cleveland, .336; Judge, New York, .315; Altuve, Houston, .311; Guerrero, Toronto, .311; Soto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .347; Kwan, Cleveland, .336; Judge, New York, .315; Altuve, Houston, .311; Guerrero, Toronto, .311; Soto, New York, .310; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .299; Devers, Boston, .297; Rooker, Oakland, .296; Ja.Duran, Boston, .291.

RUNS_Soto, New York, 88; Witt, Kansas City, 87; Henderson, Baltimore, 84; Judge, New York, 83; Ja.Duran, Boston, 76; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; Semien, Texas, 71; Volpe, New York, 68; Devers, Boston, 67; Garcia, Kansas City, 64.

RBI_Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 85; Soto, New York, 77; Rooker, Oakland, 75; Witt, Kansas City, 75; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 73; Perez, Kansas City, 71; Santander, Baltimore, 70; Guerrero, Toronto, 69; Raleigh, Seattle, 67; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 67.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 148; Altuve, Houston, 132; Ja.Duran, Boston, 129; Guerrero, Toronto, 128; Judge, New York, 119; Soto, New York, 119; Henderson, Baltimore, 118; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 113; Volpe, New York, 113.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 33; Bleday, Oakland, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 25; Guerrero, Toronto, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Westburg, Baltimore, 25; Castro, Minnesota, 24; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 24; 6 tied at 23.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 39; Santander, Baltimore, 30; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Soto, New York, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Rooker, Oakland, 25; Devers, Boston, 23; Raleigh, Seattle, 23; O’Neill, Boston, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 27; D.Hamilton, Boston, 26; Garcia, Kansas City, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; D.Moore, Seattle, 19; Neto, Los Angeles, 19; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Volpe, New York, 18.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 12-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 12-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 12-5; Gil, New York, 11-5; Rodón, New York, 11-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 10-4; Ober, Minnesota, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Bibee, Cleveland, 9-4; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-5.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.35; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.46; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.66; Houck, Boston, 2.79; Singer, Kansas City, 2.82; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.95; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.96; Kirby, Seattle, 3.03; Fedde, St. Louis, 3.11; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 160; Skubal, Detroit, 154; Ragans, Kansas City, 153; Ryan, Minnesota, 138; Gilbert, Seattle, 136; López, Minnesota, 135; Flaherty, Detroit, 133; Bibee, Cleveland, 132; Gil, New York, 132; Kikuchi, Houston, 130.

