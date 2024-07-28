AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .342; Kwan, Cleveland, .340; Judge, New York, .314; Soto, New York, .309; Correa, Minnesota, .308;…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .342; Kwan, Cleveland, .340; Judge, New York, .314; Soto, New York, .309; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Altuve, Houston, .306; Guerrero, Toronto, .301; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .300; Devers, Boston, .294; Rooker, Oakland, .294.

RUNS_Soto, New York, 86; Witt, Kansas City, 84; Henderson, Baltimore, 81; Judge, New York, 80; Ja.Duran, Boston, 74; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 72; Semien, Texas, 70; Devers, Boston, 66; Volpe, New York, 66; Garcia, Kansas City, 62.

RBI_Judge, New York, 95; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 82; Soto, New York, 74; Rooker, Oakland, 72; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 72; Witt, Kansas City, 71; Perez, Kansas City, 70; Santander, Baltimore, 68; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 67; Devers, Boston, 64.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 143; Altuve, Houston, 128; Ja.Duran, Boston, 127; Guerrero, Toronto, 120; Henderson, Baltimore, 116; Judge, New York, 116; Soto, New York, 116; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 111; Peña, Houston, 111; Volpe, New York, 110.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 31; Bleday, Oakland, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 29; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Castro, Minnesota, 24; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 23; Neto, Los Angeles, 23; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 23; 5 tied at 22.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Soto, New York, 27; Rooker, Oakland, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; O’Neill, Boston, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Raleigh, Seattle, 21.

STOLEN BASES_D.Hamilton, Boston, 26; Caballero, Tampa Bay, 25; Garcia, Kansas City, 23; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 22; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 18; Neto, Los Angeles, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Volpe, New York, 18.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 12-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 12-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 12-5; Burnes, Baltimore, 10-4; Gil, New York, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Rodón, New York, 10-7; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-5; Ober, Minnesota, 9-5.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.35; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.46; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.66; Houck, Boston, 2.71; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.72; Singer, Kansas City, 2.82; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.95; Flaherty, Detroit, 2.95; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.96; Kirby, Seattle, 3.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 157; Skubal, Detroit, 154; Ragans, Kansas City, 146; Ryan, Minnesota, 138; López, Minnesota, 135; Flaherty, Detroit, 133; Gilbert, Seattle, 132; Bibee, Cleveland, 130; Kikuchi, Toronto, 130; Kirby, Seattle, 129.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.