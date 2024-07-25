AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .345; Witt, Kansas City, .344; Soto, New York, .311; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Altuve, Houston, .307; Judge,…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .345; Witt, Kansas City, .344; Soto, New York, .311; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Altuve, Houston, .307; Judge, New York, .307; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .303; Guerrero, Toronto, .296; Devers, Boston, .293; Ja.Duran, Boston, .292.

RUNS_Soto, New York, 83; Witt, Kansas City, 83; Henderson, Baltimore, 81; Judge, New York, 76; Ja.Duran, Boston, 73; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 72; Semien, Texas, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; Volpe, New York, 64; Garcia, Kansas City, 61.

RBI_Judge, New York, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 82; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 72; Soto, New York, 72; Witt, Kansas City, 70; Rooker, Oakland, 69; Perez, Kansas City, 67; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 66; Santander, Baltimore, 66; Devers, Boston, 63; Henderson, Baltimore, 63.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 141; Altuve, Houston, 126; Ja.Duran, Boston, 124; Guerrero, Toronto, 115; Soto, New York, 114; Henderson, Baltimore, 113; Judge, New York, 111; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 110; Peña, Houston, 108; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 107; Volpe, New York, 107.

DOUBLES_Bleday, Oakland, 30; Ja.Duran, Boston, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 28; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 25; Castro, Minnesota, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Neto, Los Angeles, 23; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 22; Westburg, Baltimore, 22.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Soto, New York, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Rooker, Oakland, 23; Devers, Boston, 23; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22; O’Neill, Boston, 20; Raleigh, Seattle, 20; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 20.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 25; D.Hamilton, Boston, 25; Garcia, Kansas City, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 22; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Moore, Seattle, 17; Neto, Los Angeles, 17; Palacios, Tampa Bay, 17; Volpe, New York, 17.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 12-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 12-4; Skubal, Detroit, 11-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 10-4; Gil, New York, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Rodón, New York, 10-7; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-5; Ober, Minnesota, 9-5; H.Brown, Houston, 9-6.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.34; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.38; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.38; Houck, Boston, 2.71; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.72; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.75; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.91; Flaherty, Detroit, 2.95; Fedde, Chicago, 2.98; Singer, Kansas City, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 157; Ragans, Kansas City, 146; Skubal, Detroit, 146; Flaherty, Detroit, 133; Gilbert, Seattle, 132; Bibee, Cleveland, 130; Ryan, Minnesota, 130; López, Minnesota, 128; L.Castillo, Seattle, 126; Kikuchi, Toronto, 125.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.