BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .347; Witt, Kansas City, .340; Judge, New York, .309; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Soto, New York, .308; Altuve, Houston, .306; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .301; Guerrero, Toronto, .293; Rooker, Oakland, .290; Ja.Duran, Boston, .289.

RUNS_Soto, New York, 82; Witt, Kansas City, 82; Henderson, Baltimore, 81; Judge, New York, 76; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 72; Ja.Duran, Boston, 71; Semien, Texas, 64; Volpe, New York, 64; Devers, Boston, 63; Garcia, Kansas City, 59.

RBI_Judge, New York, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 82; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 71; Soto, New York, 71; Witt, Kansas City, 70; Rooker, Oakland, 67; Perez, Kansas City, 67; Santander, Baltimore, 66; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 64; Devers, Boston, 63; Henderson, Baltimore, 63.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 138; Altuve, Houston, 123; Ja.Duran, Boston, 121; Guerrero, Toronto, 113; Henderson, Baltimore, 113; Soto, New York, 112; Judge, New York, 111; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 107; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 107; Volpe, New York, 107.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 30; Bleday, Oakland, 29; Witt, Kansas City, 28; Castro, Minnesota, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 23; Neto, Los Angeles, 23; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 23; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 22; Westburg, Baltimore, 22.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Witt, Kansas City, 10; Volpe, New York, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Soto, New York, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22; O’Neill, Boston, 20; Raleigh, Seattle, 20; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 20.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 25; D.Hamilton, Boston, 25; Garcia, Kansas City, 23; Witt, Kansas City, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 22; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Moore, Seattle, 17; Volpe, New York, 17.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 12-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 12-4; Skubal, Detroit, 11-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 10-4; Gil, New York, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Rodón, New York, 10-7; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-5; Ober, Minnesota, 9-5; Bibee, Cleveland, 8-4; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.34; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.38; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.38; Houck, Boston, 2.71; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.72; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.75; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.91; Fedde, Chicago, 2.98; Singer, Kansas City, 3.00; Crochet, Chicago, 3.07.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 157; Ragans, Kansas City, 146; Skubal, Detroit, 146; Gilbert, Seattle, 132; Ryan, Minnesota, 130; López, Minnesota, 128; Flaherty, Detroit, 127; Bibee, Cleveland, 126; Kikuchi, Toronto, 125; Gil, New York, 124.

