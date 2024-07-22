AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .343; Witt, Kansas City, .337; Soto, New York, .311; Judge, New York, .310; Correa, Minnesota, .308;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .343; Witt, Kansas City, .337; Soto, New York, .311; Judge, New York, .310; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Altuve, Houston, .304; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .301; Rooker, Oakland, .294; Guerrero, Toronto, .292; Ja.Duran, Boston, .290; Henderson, Baltimore, .290.

RUNS_Soto, New York, 82; Henderson, Baltimore, 81; Witt, Kansas City, 79; Judge, New York, 76; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 71; Ja.Duran, Boston, 67; Volpe, New York, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Semien, Texas, 62; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 58; Garcia, Kansas City, 58.

RBI_Judge, New York, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 71; Soto, New York, 71; Rooker, Oakland, 67; Santander, Baltimore, 66; Witt, Kansas City, 66; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 63; Perez, Kansas City, 63; Henderson, Baltimore, 63.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 134; Altuve, Houston, 121; Ja.Duran, Boston, 119; Henderson, Baltimore, 113; Guerrero, Toronto, 112; Soto, New York, 112; Judge, New York, 111; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 106; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 105; Volpe, New York, 105.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 30; Bleday, Oakland, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 26; Castro, Minnesota, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Neto, Los Angeles, 23; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 22; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 22; Westburg, Baltimore, 22.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Volpe, New York, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 35; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Soto, New York, 25; Devers, Boston, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Raleigh, Seattle, 20; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 20.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 25; D.Hamilton, Boston, 25; Garcia, Kansas City, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 22; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 18; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Moore, Seattle, 17; Volpe, New York, 17.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 12-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 12-4; Skubal, Detroit, 11-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 10-4; Gil, New York, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; Rodón, New York, 10-7; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-5; Bibee, Cleveland, 8-4; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.34; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.38; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.38; Houck, Boston, 2.54; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.75; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.79; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.98; Fedde, Chicago, 2.99; Singer, Kansas City, 3.00; Crochet, Chicago, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 150; Skubal, Detroit, 146; Ragans, Kansas City, 141; Ryan, Minnesota, 130; López, Minnesota, 128; Flaherty, Detroit, 127; Bibee, Cleveland, 126; Kikuchi, Toronto, 125; Gilbert, Seattle, 124; Kirby, Seattle, 122; Lugo, Kansas City, 122; Rodón, New York, 122.

