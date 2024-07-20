AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .354; Witt, Kansas City, .328; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Judge, New York, .308; Altuve, Houston, .305; Soto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .354; Witt, Kansas City, .328; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Judge, New York, .308; Altuve, Houston, .305; Soto, New York, .303; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .297; Devers, Boston, .295; Henderson, Baltimore, .293; Rooker, Oakland, .291.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 81; Soto, New York, 78; Witt, Kansas City, 77; Judge, New York, 74; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 71; Devers, Boston, 62; Ja.Duran, Boston, 62; Volpe, New York, 62; Semien, Texas, 61; Altuve, Houston, 57; Greene, Detroit, 57.

RBI_Judge, New York, 86; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 70; Soto, New York, 66; Witt, Kansas City, 65; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 63; Santander, Baltimore, 63; Henderson, Baltimore, 63; Rooker, Oakland, 62; Perez, Kansas City, 62.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 128; Altuve, Houston, 119; Ja.Duran, Boston, 113; Henderson, Baltimore, 112; Guerrero, Toronto, 108; Judge, New York, 107; Soto, New York, 105; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 104; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 102.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 27; Bleday, Oakland, 26; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Judge, New York, 24; Castro, Minnesota, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 22; Neto, Los Angeles, 22; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 22; Westburg, Baltimore, 22; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 21; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 21; Greene, Detroit, 21; Miranda, Minnesota, 21.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Volpe, New York, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Devers, Boston, 23; Soto, New York, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rooker, Oakland, 21; Raleigh, Seattle, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 22; Garcia, Kansas City, 22; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 17; D.Moore, Seattle, 17.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 11-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 11-4; Skubal, Detroit, 10-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 10-4; Gil, New York, 10-5; Bello, Boston, 10-5; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-4; Rodón, New York, 9-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 8-4; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4.

ERA_Burnes, Baltimore, 2.38; Skubal, Detroit, 2.40; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.48; Houck, Boston, 2.54; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.56; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.79; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.98; Fedde, Chicago, 2.99; Crochet, Chicago, 3.02; K.Crawford, Boston, 3.04.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 150; Ragans, Kansas City, 141; Skubal, Detroit, 140; Flaherty, Detroit, 127; Bibee, Cleveland, 126; Gilbert, Seattle, 124; Ryan, Minnesota, 124; López, Minnesota, 121; L.Castillo, Seattle, 119; Gil, New York, 118.

