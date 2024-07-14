AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .354; Witt, Kansas City, .324; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Judge, New York, .308; Altuve, Houston, .306; Y.Alvarez,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .354; Witt, Kansas City, .324; Correa, Minnesota, .308; Judge, New York, .308; Altuve, Houston, .306; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .300; Soto, New York, .300; Devers, Boston, .291; J.Smith, Texas, .290; Henderson, Baltimore, .288.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 77; Soto, New York, 75; Witt, Kansas City, 75; Judge, New York, 73; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 70; Ja.Duran, Boston, 61; Semien, Texas, 61; Volpe, New York, 61; Devers, Boston, 60; Altuve, Houston, 56; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 56.

RBI_Judge, New York, 85; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 70; Soto, New York, 66; Witt, Kansas City, 63; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 62; Raleigh, Seattle, 61; Perez, Kansas City, 61; Henderson, Baltimore, 61; Devers, Boston, 59; Rutschman, Baltimore, 59.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 124; Altuve, Houston, 117; Ja.Duran, Boston, 109; Henderson, Baltimore, 107; Judge, New York, 105; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 104; Guerrero, Toronto, 104; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 101; Soto, New York, 101; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 100; Rutschman, Baltimore, 100.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 26; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Judge, New York, 24; Bleday, Oakland, 23; Castro, Minnesota, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 22; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 22; Westburg, Baltimore, 22; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 21; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 21; Greene, Detroit, 21; Miranda, Minnesota, 21; Neto, Los Angeles, 21.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Volpe, New York, 7; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Varsho, Toronto, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 34; Henderson, Baltimore, 27; Soto, New York, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Raleigh, Seattle, 20; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Rooker, Oakland, 19; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 22; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Garcia, Kansas City, 21; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 17; D.Moore, Seattle, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 11-4; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 11-4; Skubal, Detroit, 10-3; Gil, New York, 10-5; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 9-4; Bello, Boston, 9-5; Rodón, New York, 9-7; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4; Lively, Cleveland, 8-4.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.40; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.43; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.48; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.53; Houck, Boston, 2.54; Singer, Kansas City, 2.93; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.94; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.98; Fedde, Chicago, 2.99; Crochet, Chicago, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 150; Ragans, Kansas City, 141; Skubal, Detroit, 140; Ryan, Minnesota, 124; Bibee, Cleveland, 123; López, Minnesota, 121; Flaherty, Detroit, 119; Gil, New York, 118; L.Castillo, Seattle, 116; Kirby, Seattle, 116; Lugo, Kansas City, 116.

