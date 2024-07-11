AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .361; Witt, Kansas City, .325; Correa, Minnesota, .310; Altuve, Houston, .309; Judge, New York, .307; Y.Alvarez,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .361; Witt, Kansas City, .325; Correa, Minnesota, .310; Altuve, Houston, .309; Judge, New York, .307; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .297; J.Smith, Texas, .296; Soto, New York, .293; Devers, Boston, .292; Henderson, Baltimore, .292.

RUNS_Henderson, Baltimore, 77; Witt, Kansas City, 74; Soto, New York, 72; Judge, New York, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 70; Ja.Duran, Boston, 60; Volpe, New York, 60; Semien, Texas, 59; Devers, Boston, 58; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 56.

RBI_Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 70; Soto, New York, 63; Witt, Kansas City, 62; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 61; Henderson, Baltimore, 61; Perez, Kansas City, 59; Rutschman, Baltimore, 59; Devers, Boston, 58.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 122; Altuve, Houston, 114; Ja.Duran, Boston, 107; Henderson, Baltimore, 105; Guerrero, Toronto, 102; Judge, New York, 102; Rutschman, Baltimore, 99; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 98; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 98; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 97; Volpe, New York, 97.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 25; Witt, Kansas City, 25; Bleday, Oakland, 23; Judge, New York, 23; Castro, Minnesota, 22; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 22; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 21; Miranda, Minnesota, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21; Westburg, Baltimore, 21.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 10; Witt, Kansas City, 9; Volpe, New York, 7; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Garcia, Kansas City, 5; Greene, Detroit, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; W.Pérez, Detroit, 5; Vierling, Detroit, 5; Westburg, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Henderson, Baltimore, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Soto, New York, 21; K.Tucker, Houston, 19; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Rooker, Oakland, 18.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 24; D.Hamilton, Boston, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 22; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 22; Witt, Kansas City, 22; Garcia, Kansas City, 21; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 17; D.Moore, Seattle, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 11-3; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 11-3; Skubal, Detroit, 10-3; R.Blanco, Houston, 9-3; Burnes, Baltimore, 9-4; Gil, New York, 9-5; Bello, Boston, 9-5; Rodón, New York, 9-7; L.Allen, Cleveland, 8-4; Lively, Cleveland, 8-4.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 2.21; Skubal, Detroit, 2.37; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.43; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.53; Houck, Boston, 2.68; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 2.81; Singer, Kansas City, 2.93; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.94; Fedde, Chicago, 2.99; Crochet, Chicago, 3.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Crochet, Chicago, 146; Ragans, Kansas City, 134; Skubal, Detroit, 132; Bibee, Cleveland, 123; López, Minnesota, 121; Ryan, Minnesota, 118; Flaherty, Detroit, 115; Gilbert, Seattle, 115; L.Castillo, Seattle, 111; Gil, New York, 111; Kikuchi, Toronto, 111.

