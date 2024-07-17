Mainz ‘surprised’ by reports new signing Kaishu Sano was arrested in Japan

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Mainz says it is “surprised” by Japanese media reports that new signing Kaishu Sano…

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Mainz says it is “surprised” by Japanese media reports that new signing Kaishu Sano was arrested in Japan.

“We cannot yet evaluate or comment on these reports due to a lack of information,” the club said Wednesday on the social network X. “We’re trying to clarify the matter as quickly and comprehensively as possible.”

Mainz signed the 23-year-old Sano, a defensive midfielder, from Kashima Antlers on July 3. He signed a four-year deal and is the club’s third Japanese signing after Shinji Okazaki and Yoshinori Muto.

Sano, who has played four games for Japan, was to join his new teammates in Mainz for preseason training on Sunday.

