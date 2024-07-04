Loyd leads Seattle against Chicago after 26-point game

Chicago Sky (7-11, 4-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-6, 6-5 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (7-11, 4-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (13-6, 6-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Chicago Sky after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm’s 95-71 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Storm have gone 8-1 at home. Seattle is eighth in the WNBA averaging 6.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 30.7% from deep. Loyd leads the team averaging 1.6 makes while shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.

The Sky are 4-4 in road games. Chicago is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seattle gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 77-68 on May 29, with Skylar Diggins-Smith scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm.

Angel Reese is averaging 13.2 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.