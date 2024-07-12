Los Angeles plays Dallas on 9-game road slide

Los Angeles Sparks (5-17, 3-9 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-18, 3-11 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Los Angeles Sparks (5-17, 3-9 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-18, 3-11 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will look to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Sparks face Dallas Wings.

The Wings have gone 3-11 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Sparks are 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Dearica Hamby averaging 12.1.

Dallas is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles’ 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Sparks defeated the Wings 81-72 in their last matchup on June 8. Hamby led the Sparks with 22 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is shooting 36.3% and averaging 22.6 points for the Wings.

Aari McDonald is averaging 9.2 points and four assists for the Sparks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.2 points per game.

Sparks: 1-9, averaging 78.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (chron’s disease).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.