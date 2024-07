ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández beats Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to win Home…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández beats Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to win Home Run Derby.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.