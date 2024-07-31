LeMahieu has career-high 6 RBIs, Yanks beat Phils 6-5 for 3-game sweep and 5-game winning streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DJ LeMahieu had a career-high six RBIs with a grand slam and two-run double, Nestor Cortes got…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DJ LeMahieu had a career-high six RBIs with a grand slam and two-run double, Nestor Cortes got his first road win this year and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five with a 6-5 victory Wednesday that completed a three-game sweep of the slumping Philadelphia Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton added a pair of hits for New York, which rebounded from a 10-23 slide with its best stretch since eight consecutive wins from May 9 to June 6.

Weston Wilson homered and Nick Castellanos had three RBIs for the Phillies, who have lost four in a row and 11 of 15. Two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, hit into a game-ending double play and is in a 1-for-30 slump. The Phillies had not been swept in a three-game series at home since July 22-24, 2022.

In a season-long slump, LeMahieu entered with a .173 batting average and 13 RBIs. The two-time batting champion hit his third career slam and had hit first game with two extra-base hits since last Aug 25.

He hit an 83.4 mph slider off Cristopher Sánchez (7-7) in the second inning, a 400-drive upheld when a video review determined a fan did not interfere while making contact with the ball.

After Philadelphia closed to 4-3, LeMahieu hit a two-run double off in the sixth off José Ruiz.

Cortes (5-9) had been 0-5 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 road starts while 4-4 with a 2.47 at Yankee Stadium. He allowed three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Cortes had been 0-4 in six starts since beating Baltimore on June 18.

After setting a Yankees record with four home runs in his first three games Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1 for 4 with a single.

Clay Holmes worked around Kyle Schwarber’s leadoff single in the ninth for his 22nd save in 30 chances, his first since July 12. Holmes wasted a ninth-inning lead Tuesday with a run-scoring wild pitch.

Philadelphia nearly took the lead in the seventh when Austin Hays’ drive to left off Tommy Kahnle with two on was snared against the wall near the left-field foul pole by Alex Verdugo.

After Castellanos’ RBI single in the eighth pulled the Phillies within a run, newly acquired right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. stranded the bases loaded by striking out Brandon Marsh.

Sánchez allowed six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

The teams played in front of another sellout crowd, with many Yankees fans once again among the 44,543. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole turning and laughed during the game when the Phillie Phanatic autographed a ball for New York players that said “Go Phils!”

UP NEXT

Yankees: Begin a nine-game homestand with a three-game set against Toronto on Friday night. Yankees RHP Marcus Stroman (7-5, 3.64) opposes RHP Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.44).

Phillies: RHP Tyler Phillips (3-0, 1.80) starts at Seattle on Friday in the opener of a 10-game trip. The Mariners start RHP Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.35).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.