Legendary Hanover wins Meadowlands Pace for 3-year-olds in stakes-record 1:46.3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Legendary Hanover won the $650,000 Meadowlands Pace in a stakes-record 1:46.3, beating stablemate Nijinsky by 5 1/2 links Saturday night in the mile event for 3-year-olds at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Driven by James MacDonald and trailed by Anthony Beaton, Legendary Hanover broke the race record of 1:46.4 set by He’s Watching in 2014.

Legendary Hanover has four victories in seven starts this season. He has won 10 of 16 career races and earned $710,959 for owners Eric Good, West Wins Stable, and Mark Dumain. MacDonald and Beaton both won the Meadowlands Pace for the first time.

Nijinsky, the 6-5 favorite, lost for the first time seven races this year. Gem Quality was third.

