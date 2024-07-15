Las Vegas faces Chicago following Wilson’s 28-point game

Chicago Sky (9-14, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (16-7, 8-5 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (9-14, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (16-7, 8-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces faces the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 28 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 89-77 win against the Washington Mystics.

The Aces are 8-4 on their home court. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Wilson leads the Aces with 11.9 rebounds.

The Sky have gone 5-6 away from home. Chicago is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Las Vegas is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 27 the Aces won 95-83 led by 31 points from Wilson, while Marina Mabrey scored 21 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Aces.

Mabrey is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 90.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

