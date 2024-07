PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle University says Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant,…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle University says Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died at 69.

