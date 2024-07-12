Kubo leads Cincinnati against Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC (9-8-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (15-4-3, first in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30…

Charlotte FC (9-8-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (15-4-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati -146, Charlotte FC +358, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Yuya Kubo leads Cincinnati into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring two goals against Inter Miami.

Cincinnati is 11-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is second in the Eastern Conference with 42 goals led by Luciano Acosta with 10.

Charlotte is 7-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference allowing just 23 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acosta has scored 10 goals and added 15 assists for Cincinnati. Luca Orellano has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Agyemang has six goals and two assists for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 8-2-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Malik Pinto (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Junior Urso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

