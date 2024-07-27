Ketel Marte drives in 3, Diamondbacks stretch winning streak to 4 with 9-5 victory over Pirates

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered and had three RBIs, pinch hitter Joc Pederson hit a two-run double and the…

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered and had three RBIs, pinch hitter Joc Pederson hit a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks stretched their winning streak to four games with a 9-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Jake McCarthy went 5 for 5 with an RBI and Arizona had 13 hits to win for the 10th time in 13 games. The Diamondbacks have won or split eight straight series.

The Diamondbacks jumped on the Pirates early, taking a 4-1 lead after Marte’s two-run homer and Corbin Carroll’s solo shot.

Oneil Cruz hit a 472-foot homer in the first inning and the Pirates tied it at 4 with three runs in the fifth inning off Brandon Pfaadt (5-6).

It was all Arizona after that.

Marte and Geraldo Perdomo hit sacrifice flies in the fifth inning, then Pederson had a two-run double off Quinn Priester (2-6) in the sixth.

Both starters started slow after a ceremony inducting Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez into the Diamondbacks’ first hall of fame class pushed the first pitch back 20 minutes.

For Pfaadt, it came in the form of Oneil’s mammoth homer well over the pool deck in right-center.

Marco Gonzales gave up a run in the first inning on Christian Walker’s single before escaping a bases-loaded jam. Carroll then hit a solo homer in the second inning and Marte followed with a two-run shot near the same spot to put Arizona up 4-1.

Gonzales was lifted after a single and a walk with one out in the third inning. He allowed four runs on seven hits with three walks.

Pfaadt retired the next 11 batters before running into trouble in the fifth inning.

Joey Bart hit a run-scoring single, Ji Hwan Bae a sacrifice fly and Michael A. Taylor tied it at 4 on an infield single. Connor Joe also drove in a run against Pfaadt with a groundout in the sixth inning.

Pfaadt allowed five on seven hits in six innings.

PUK ARRIVES

Arizona left-handed reliever A.J. Puk joined the team after being traded from Miami for two prospects on Thursday. He worked around a walk in the eighth inning to stretch his scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings over 15 appearances.

Right-hander Thyago Vieira was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Pirates: 1B Rowdy Tellez was out of the lineup after leaving Friday’s game with back spasms. … 2B Nick Gonzales left in the seventh inning with left groin discomfort.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.34 ERA) was set to face Diamondbacks RHP Yilber Diaz (1-1, 5.40) in the series finale Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.