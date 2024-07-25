Kershaw returns from shoulder surgery, Ohtani hits 31st homer, Dodgers beat Giants 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs over four innings in his return from shoulder surgery, Nick Ahmed…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs over four innings in his return from shoulder surgery, Nick Ahmed and Shohei Ohtani homered on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 Thursday.

Kershaw made his first big league appearance since last October’s NL Division Series opener against Arizona, when the three-time Cy Young Award winner was chased after one out and allowed six runs. Kershaw had surgery on Nov. 3 to repair ligaments in his shoulder capsule and made three minor league rehab starts, on June 19, July 13 and July 19.

“It meant a lot,” Kershaw said. “From the first time having surgery to the rehab process to be able to get back out there at Dodger Stadium is something I’ve thought about for a long time.”

His wife Ellen and children were on hand in the crowd of 52,291.

“They were so excited,” Kershaw said. “There’s a lot of people in here that spent a lot of time with me to help me get back. People back home as well to help. It was really cool that a lot of people cared so much to help me.”

Kershaw wore cleats designed by his four children, who surprised him with the gift, causing him to tear. Writing on one of the shoes said: “We are so proud of you Dad!!”

Against the Giants, the 36-year-old left-hander gave up six hits, struck out six and walked two, getting 14 swings and misses, including eight on sliders, while throwing 47 of 72 pitches for strikes. He averaged 90.6 mph with 24 fastballs, threw 32 sliders, 10 curveballs and six changeups.

Ohtani and Kershaw played together for the first time.

“That’s like a dream scenario, right? You get two of the best players of our generation to finally play together,” Dave Roberts said. “Shohei always talked about playing with Clayton. Clayton got to watch Shohei from the sidelines for give months. Worked out great.”

Tyler Fitzgerald hit a run-scoring triple in the third on an up slider and scored on the next pitch when Heliot Ramos singled on a fastball, part of a string of four consecutive hits.

Kershaw agreed in February to a contract guaranteeing $10 million, a deal that allows him to earn up to $12.5 million this year and $25 million in 2025, In addition to his $5 million salary this year, he would get $1 million for making six starts or relief appearances of three or more innings, $1.5 million each for seven, eight and nine, and $2 million for 10.

Ohtani hit his 31st home run of the season, his second since the All-Star break, and also doubled. He is batting .312 with a 1.034 OPS.

Los Angeles outhit San Francisco 14-11 and took three of four from the Giants. The NL West-leading Dodgers (62-42) are 6-1 following a 3-8 slide.

Kiké Hernández had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Ahmed homered on a 2-2 sinker from Tyler Rogers (1-4) to break a 4-4 tie in the eighth. Ahmed was released by the Giant on July 10 and signed with the Dodgers on Wednesday, going 1 for 3 that night in his Los Angeles debut.

“Right before the Giants left me go, I felt I was in a good spot back from injury,” Ahmed said. “Made some adjustments right away the day before I let go and carried that into the two weeks I was down. Feel the swing is in a good spot. I always kind of hit a midseason stride I feel like and summer is usually my best months.”

Ohtani drove an inside slider to right.

Blake Treinen (5-2) allowed Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single that tied the score in a two-run eighth, then struck out Fitzgerald.

Brent Honeywell got his first big league save, After allowing Ramos’ leadoff single in the ninth, he got Matt Chapman to ground into a double play and struck out Patrick Bailey, becoming the Dodgers’ ninth pitcher with a save this season.

Giants starter Logan Webb allowed four runs and nine in five innings.

“I got to two strikes for the most part and they were going the other way and hitting places nobody was playing,” Webb said. “The three walks is what makes me most mad. Finding holes.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Wilmer Flores (right knee tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, and INF David Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Dodgers: OF Chris Taylor (left groin strain) got an X-ray Thursday and was placed on the 10-day IL. The Dodgers recalled OF James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (5-4, 3.86 ERA) starts Friday at Colorado, which goes with LHP Kyle Freeland (2-3, 5.63).

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.19 ERA) starts Friday at Houston, and LHP Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.63) starts for the Astros.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

