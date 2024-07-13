Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Saturday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Third Round Steve…

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Steve Stricker 66-68-67—201 Ernie Els 70-68-64—202 Robert Karlsson 70-66-66—202 K.J. Choi 69-68-67—204 Jerry Kelly 71-66-67—204 Michael Wright 70-71-63—204 Paul Stankowski 68-70-67—205 Y.E. Yang 72-69-64—205 Kenny Perry 67-69-70—206 Steven Alker 68-65-74—207 Mike Weir 70-71-66—207 Mark Hensby 69-71-68—208 Timothy O’Neal 68-71-69—208 Cameron Percy 69-70-69—208 Kevin Sutherland 71-68-69—208 Stuart Appleby 72-71-66—209 Angel Cabrera 68-69-72—209 Shane Bertsch 70-70-71—211 Bob Estes 71-70-70—211 Steve Flesch 68-73-70—211 Mario Tiziani 71-71-69—211 Duffy Waldorf 66-74-71—211 Michael Allen 76-70-66—212 Billy Andrade 71-72-69—212 Darren Clarke 69-73-70—212 Glen Day 71-68-73—212 Matt Gogel 71-70-71—212 Retief Goosen 73-70-69—212 Richard Green 67-73-72—212 Billy Mayfair 72-67-73—212 Rocco Mediate 69-69-74—212 Stephen Ames 73-72-68—213 Ken Duke 76-69-68—213 Jim Furyk 72-74-67—213 Colin Montgomerie 74-70-69—213 Dicky Pride 74-70-69—213 Wes Short 70-74-69—213 Scott Dunlap 72-70-72—214 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-72-72—214 Tim Petrovic 72-73-69—214 Brett Quigley 72-68-74—214 Steve Allan 72-71-72—215 Thomas Bjorn 74-70-71—215 Chris DiMarco 73-72-70—215 Ricardo Gonzalez 74-68-73—215 Paul Goydos 74-70-71—215 Thongchai Jaidee 73-71-71—215 Lee Janzen 76-71-68—215 Rob Labritz 71-71-73—215 Gene Sauers 69-70-76—215 John Senden 75-69-71—215 Vijay Singh 69-74-72—215 Heath Slocum 74-72-69—215 John Daly 74-72-70—216 Marco Dawson 73-73-70—216 Charlie Wi 73-71-72—216 Joe Durant 70-75-72—217 David Duval 75-69-73—217 Arjun Atwal 74-71-73—218 Paul Broadhurst 72-74-72—218 Chad Campbell 76-71-71—218 Greg Chalmers 73-75-70—218 Stephen Dodd 76-70-72—218 Scott McCarron 71-76-72—219 Scott Parel 70-75-74—219 Tom Pernice 74-73-72—219 Ken Tanigawa 74-75-71—220 Justin Leonard 73-73-75—221 Jeff Maggert 78-73-70—221 John Huston 77-74-71—222 Olin Browne 75-73-75—223 Rod Pampling 72-74-77—223 Boo Weekley 73-79-71—223 Tim Herron 70-73-81—224 Jose Maria Olazabal 78-75-73—226 Steve Pate 72-76-79—227 Jason Bohn 79-78-74—231 Mark Calcavecchia 73-88-WD

