Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 13, 2024, 4:17 PM

Saturday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Third Round

Steve Stricker 66-68-67—201
Ernie Els 70-68-64—202
Robert Karlsson 70-66-66—202
K.J. Choi 69-68-67—204
Jerry Kelly 71-66-67—204
Michael Wright 70-71-63—204
Paul Stankowski 68-70-67—205
Y.E. Yang 72-69-64—205
Kenny Perry 67-69-70—206
Steven Alker 68-65-74—207
Mike Weir 70-71-66—207
Mark Hensby 69-71-68—208
Timothy O’Neal 68-71-69—208
Cameron Percy 69-70-69—208
Kevin Sutherland 71-68-69—208
Stuart Appleby 72-71-66—209
Angel Cabrera 68-69-72—209
Shane Bertsch 70-70-71—211
Bob Estes 71-70-70—211
Steve Flesch 68-73-70—211
Mario Tiziani 71-71-69—211
Duffy Waldorf 66-74-71—211
Michael Allen 76-70-66—212
Billy Andrade 71-72-69—212
Darren Clarke 69-73-70—212
Glen Day 71-68-73—212
Matt Gogel 71-70-71—212
Retief Goosen 73-70-69—212
Richard Green 67-73-72—212
Billy Mayfair 72-67-73—212
Rocco Mediate 69-69-74—212
Stephen Ames 73-72-68—213
Ken Duke 76-69-68—213
Jim Furyk 72-74-67—213
Colin Montgomerie 74-70-69—213
Dicky Pride 74-70-69—213
Wes Short 70-74-69—213
Scott Dunlap 72-70-72—214
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-72-72—214
Tim Petrovic 72-73-69—214
Brett Quigley 72-68-74—214
Steve Allan 72-71-72—215
Thomas Bjorn 74-70-71—215
Chris DiMarco 73-72-70—215
Ricardo Gonzalez 74-68-73—215
Paul Goydos 74-70-71—215
Thongchai Jaidee 73-71-71—215
Lee Janzen 76-71-68—215
Rob Labritz 71-71-73—215
Gene Sauers 69-70-76—215
John Senden 75-69-71—215
Vijay Singh 69-74-72—215
Heath Slocum 74-72-69—215
John Daly 74-72-70—216
Marco Dawson 73-73-70—216
Charlie Wi 73-71-72—216
Joe Durant 70-75-72—217
David Duval 75-69-73—217
Arjun Atwal 74-71-73—218
Paul Broadhurst 72-74-72—218
Chad Campbell 76-71-71—218
Greg Chalmers 73-75-70—218
Stephen Dodd 76-70-72—218
Scott McCarron 71-76-72—219
Scott Parel 70-75-74—219
Tom Pernice 74-73-72—219
Ken Tanigawa 74-75-71—220
Justin Leonard 73-73-75—221
Jeff Maggert 78-73-70—221
John Huston 77-74-71—222
Olin Browne 75-73-75—223
Rod Pampling 72-74-77—223
Boo Weekley 73-79-71—223
Tim Herron 70-73-81—224
Jose Maria Olazabal 78-75-73—226
Steve Pate 72-76-79—227
Jason Bohn 79-78-74—231
Mark Calcavecchia 73-88-WD

