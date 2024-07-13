Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Saturday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Third Round
|Steve Stricker
|66-68-67—201
|Ernie Els
|70-68-64—202
|Robert Karlsson
|70-66-66—202
|K.J. Choi
|69-68-67—204
|Jerry Kelly
|71-66-67—204
|Michael Wright
|70-71-63—204
|Paul Stankowski
|68-70-67—205
|Y.E. Yang
|72-69-64—205
|Kenny Perry
|67-69-70—206
|Steven Alker
|68-65-74—207
|Mike Weir
|70-71-66—207
|Mark Hensby
|69-71-68—208
|Timothy O’Neal
|68-71-69—208
|Cameron Percy
|69-70-69—208
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-68-69—208
|Stuart Appleby
|72-71-66—209
|Angel Cabrera
|68-69-72—209
|Shane Bertsch
|70-70-71—211
|Bob Estes
|71-70-70—211
|Steve Flesch
|68-73-70—211
|Mario Tiziani
|71-71-69—211
|Duffy Waldorf
|66-74-71—211
|Michael Allen
|76-70-66—212
|Billy Andrade
|71-72-69—212
|Darren Clarke
|69-73-70—212
|Glen Day
|71-68-73—212
|Matt Gogel
|71-70-71—212
|Retief Goosen
|73-70-69—212
|Richard Green
|67-73-72—212
|Billy Mayfair
|72-67-73—212
|Rocco Mediate
|69-69-74—212
|Stephen Ames
|73-72-68—213
|Ken Duke
|76-69-68—213
|Jim Furyk
|72-74-67—213
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-70-69—213
|Dicky Pride
|74-70-69—213
|Wes Short
|70-74-69—213
|Scott Dunlap
|72-70-72—214
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-72-72—214
|Tim Petrovic
|72-73-69—214
|Brett Quigley
|72-68-74—214
|Steve Allan
|72-71-72—215
|Thomas Bjorn
|74-70-71—215
|Chris DiMarco
|73-72-70—215
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|74-68-73—215
|Paul Goydos
|74-70-71—215
|Thongchai Jaidee
|73-71-71—215
|Lee Janzen
|76-71-68—215
|Rob Labritz
|71-71-73—215
|Gene Sauers
|69-70-76—215
|John Senden
|75-69-71—215
|Vijay Singh
|69-74-72—215
|Heath Slocum
|74-72-69—215
|John Daly
|74-72-70—216
|Marco Dawson
|73-73-70—216
|Charlie Wi
|73-71-72—216
|Joe Durant
|70-75-72—217
|David Duval
|75-69-73—217
|Arjun Atwal
|74-71-73—218
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-74-72—218
|Chad Campbell
|76-71-71—218
|Greg Chalmers
|73-75-70—218
|Stephen Dodd
|76-70-72—218
|Scott McCarron
|71-76-72—219
|Scott Parel
|70-75-74—219
|Tom Pernice
|74-73-72—219
|Ken Tanigawa
|74-75-71—220
|Justin Leonard
|73-73-75—221
|Jeff Maggert
|78-73-70—221
|John Huston
|77-74-71—222
|Olin Browne
|75-73-75—223
|Rod Pampling
|72-74-77—223
|Boo Weekley
|73-79-71—223
|Tim Herron
|70-73-81—224
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|78-75-73—226
|Steve Pate
|72-76-79—227
|Jason Bohn
|79-78-74—231
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-88-WD
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.