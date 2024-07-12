Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Friday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Second Round
|Steven Alker
|68-65—133
|Steve Stricker
|66-68—134
|Robert Karlsson
|70-66—136
|Kenny Perry
|67-69—136
|Angel Cabrera
|68-69—137
|K.J. Choi
|69-68—137
|Jerry Kelly
|71-66—137
|Ernie Els
|70-68—138
|Rocco Mediate
|69-69—138
|Paul Stankowski
|68-70—138
|Glen Day
|71-68—139
|Billy Mayfair
|72-67—139
|Timothy O’Neal
|68-71—139
|Cameron Percy
|69-70—139
|Gene Sauers
|69-70—139
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-68—139
|Shane Bertsch
|70-70—140
|Richard Green
|67-73—140
|Mark Hensby
|69-71—140
|Brett Quigley
|72-68—140
|Duffy Waldorf
|66-74—140
|Bob Estes
|71-70—141
|Steve Flesch
|68-73—141
|Matt Gogel
|71-70—141
|Mike Weir
|70-71—141
|Michael Wright
|70-71—141
|Y.E. Yang
|72-69—141
|Darren Clarke
|69-73—142
|Scott Dunlap
|72-70—142
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|74-68—142
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-72—142
|Rob Labritz
|71-71—142
|Mario Tiziani
|71-71—142
|Steve Allan
|72-71—143
|Billy Andrade
|71-72—143
|Stuart Appleby
|72-71—143
|Retief Goosen
|73-70—143
|Tim Herron
|70-73—143
|Vijay Singh
|69-74—143
|Thomas Bjorn
|74-70—144
|David Duval
|75-69—144
|Paul Goydos
|74-70—144
|Thongchai Jaidee
|73-71—144
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-70—144
|Dicky Pride
|74-70—144
|John Senden
|75-69—144
|Wes Short
|70-74—144
|Charlie Wi
|73-71—144
|Stephen Ames
|73-72—145
|Arjun Atwal
|74-71—145
|Chris DiMarco
|73-72—145
|Ken Duke
|76-69—145
|Joe Durant
|70-75—145
|Scott Parel
|70-75—145
|Tim Petrovic
|72-73—145
|Michael Allen
|76-70—146
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-74—146
|John Daly
|74-72—146
|Marco Dawson
|73-73—146
|Stephen Dodd
|76-70—146
|Jim Furyk
|72-74—146
|Justin Leonard
|73-73—146
|Rod Pampling
|72-74—146
|Heath Slocum
|74-72—146
|Chad Campbell
|76-71—147
|Lee Janzen
|76-71—147
|Scott McCarron
|71-76—147
|Tom Pernice
|74-73—147
|Olin Browne
|75-73—148
|Greg Chalmers
|73-75—148
|Steve Pate
|72-76—148
|Ken Tanigawa
|74-75—149
|John Huston
|77-74—151
|Jeff Maggert
|78-73—151
|Boo Weekley
|73-79—152
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|78-75—153
|Jason Bohn
|79-78—157
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-88—161
