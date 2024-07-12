Live Radio
Home » Sports » Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 12, 2024, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Steven Alker 68-65—133
Steve Stricker 66-68—134
Robert Karlsson 70-66—136
Kenny Perry 67-69—136
Angel Cabrera 68-69—137
K.J. Choi 69-68—137
Jerry Kelly 71-66—137
Ernie Els 70-68—138
Rocco Mediate 69-69—138
Paul Stankowski 68-70—138
Glen Day 71-68—139
Billy Mayfair 72-67—139
Timothy O’Neal 68-71—139
Cameron Percy 69-70—139
Gene Sauers 69-70—139
Kevin Sutherland 71-68—139
Shane Bertsch 70-70—140
Richard Green 67-73—140
Mark Hensby 69-71—140
Brett Quigley 72-68—140
Duffy Waldorf 66-74—140
Bob Estes 71-70—141
Steve Flesch 68-73—141
Matt Gogel 71-70—141
Mike Weir 70-71—141
Michael Wright 70-71—141
Y.E. Yang 72-69—141
Darren Clarke 69-73—142
Scott Dunlap 72-70—142
Ricardo Gonzalez 74-68—142
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-72—142
Rob Labritz 71-71—142
Mario Tiziani 71-71—142
Steve Allan 72-71—143
Billy Andrade 71-72—143
Stuart Appleby 72-71—143
Retief Goosen 73-70—143
Tim Herron 70-73—143
Vijay Singh 69-74—143
Thomas Bjorn 74-70—144
David Duval 75-69—144
Paul Goydos 74-70—144
Thongchai Jaidee 73-71—144
Colin Montgomerie 74-70—144
Dicky Pride 74-70—144
John Senden 75-69—144
Wes Short 70-74—144
Charlie Wi 73-71—144
Stephen Ames 73-72—145
Arjun Atwal 74-71—145
Chris DiMarco 73-72—145
Ken Duke 76-69—145
Joe Durant 70-75—145
Scott Parel 70-75—145
Tim Petrovic 72-73—145
Michael Allen 76-70—146
Paul Broadhurst 72-74—146
John Daly 74-72—146
Marco Dawson 73-73—146
Stephen Dodd 76-70—146
Jim Furyk 72-74—146
Justin Leonard 73-73—146
Rod Pampling 72-74—146
Heath Slocum 74-72—146
Chad Campbell 76-71—147
Lee Janzen 76-71—147
Scott McCarron 71-76—147
Tom Pernice 74-73—147
Olin Browne 75-73—148
Greg Chalmers 73-75—148
Steve Pate 72-76—148
Ken Tanigawa 74-75—149
John Huston 77-74—151
Jeff Maggert 78-73—151
Boo Weekley 73-79—152
Jose Maria Olazabal 78-75—153
Jason Bohn 79-78—157
Mark Calcavecchia 73-88—161

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up