Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Friday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Second Round Steven…

Friday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Second Round

Steven Alker 68-65—133 Steve Stricker 66-68—134 Robert Karlsson 70-66—136 Kenny Perry 67-69—136 Angel Cabrera 68-69—137 K.J. Choi 69-68—137 Jerry Kelly 71-66—137 Ernie Els 70-68—138 Rocco Mediate 69-69—138 Paul Stankowski 68-70—138 Glen Day 71-68—139 Billy Mayfair 72-67—139 Timothy O’Neal 68-71—139 Cameron Percy 69-70—139 Gene Sauers 69-70—139 Kevin Sutherland 71-68—139 Shane Bertsch 70-70—140 Richard Green 67-73—140 Mark Hensby 69-71—140 Brett Quigley 72-68—140 Duffy Waldorf 66-74—140 Bob Estes 71-70—141 Steve Flesch 68-73—141 Matt Gogel 71-70—141 Mike Weir 70-71—141 Michael Wright 70-71—141 Y.E. Yang 72-69—141 Darren Clarke 69-73—142 Scott Dunlap 72-70—142 Ricardo Gonzalez 74-68—142 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-72—142 Rob Labritz 71-71—142 Mario Tiziani 71-71—142 Steve Allan 72-71—143 Billy Andrade 71-72—143 Stuart Appleby 72-71—143 Retief Goosen 73-70—143 Tim Herron 70-73—143 Vijay Singh 69-74—143 Thomas Bjorn 74-70—144 David Duval 75-69—144 Paul Goydos 74-70—144 Thongchai Jaidee 73-71—144 Colin Montgomerie 74-70—144 Dicky Pride 74-70—144 John Senden 75-69—144 Wes Short 70-74—144 Charlie Wi 73-71—144 Stephen Ames 73-72—145 Arjun Atwal 74-71—145 Chris DiMarco 73-72—145 Ken Duke 76-69—145 Joe Durant 70-75—145 Scott Parel 70-75—145 Tim Petrovic 72-73—145 Michael Allen 76-70—146 Paul Broadhurst 72-74—146 John Daly 74-72—146 Marco Dawson 73-73—146 Stephen Dodd 76-70—146 Jim Furyk 72-74—146 Justin Leonard 73-73—146 Rod Pampling 72-74—146 Heath Slocum 74-72—146 Chad Campbell 76-71—147 Lee Janzen 76-71—147 Scott McCarron 71-76—147 Tom Pernice 74-73—147 Olin Browne 75-73—148 Greg Chalmers 73-75—148 Steve Pate 72-76—148 Ken Tanigawa 74-75—149 John Huston 77-74—151 Jeff Maggert 78-73—151 Boo Weekley 73-79—152 Jose Maria Olazabal 78-75—153 Jason Bohn 79-78—157 Mark Calcavecchia 73-88—161

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.