Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Steve Stricker 33-33—66 Duffy Waldorf 33-33—66 Richard Green 32-35—67 Kenny Perry 36-31—67 Steven Alker 32-36—68 Angel Cabrera 35-33—68 Steve Flesch 34-34—68 Timothy O’Neal 34-34—68 Paul Stankowski 34-34—68 K.J. Choi 35-34—69 Darren Clarke 33-36—69 Mark Hensby 33-36—69 Rocco Mediate 35-34—69 Cameron Percy 34-35—69 Gene Sauers 35-34—69 Vijay Singh 34-35—69 Shane Bertsch 34-36—70 Joe Durant 34-36—70 Ernie Els 37-33—70 Tim Herron 37-33—70 Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36—70 Robert Karlsson 36-34—70 Scott Parel 35-35—70 Wes Short 36-34—70 Mike Weir 37-33—70 Michael Wright 35-35—70 Billy Andrade 37-34—71 Glen Day 35-36—71 Bob Estes 36-35—71 Matt Gogel 35-36—71 Jerry Kelly 36-35—71 Rob Labritz 35-36—71 Scott McCarron 37-34—71 Kevin Sutherland 35-36—71 Mario Tiziani 36-35—71 Steve Allan 37-35—72 Stuart Appleby 37-35—72 Paul Broadhurst 37-35—72 Scott Dunlap 36-36—72 Jim Furyk 38-34—72 Billy Mayfair 38-34—72 Rod Pampling 36-36—72 Steve Pate 37-35—72 Tim Petrovic 37-35—72 Brett Quigley 36-36—72 Y.E. Yang 34-38—72 Stephen Ames 39-34—73 Mark Calcavecchia 35-38—73 Greg Chalmers 35-38—73 Marco Dawson 37-36—73 Chris DiMarco 37-36—73 Retief Goosen 35-38—73 Thongchai Jaidee 35-38—73 Justin Leonard 38-35—73 Boo Weekley 35-38—73 Charlie Wi 36-37—73 Arjun Atwal 37-37—74 Thomas Bjorn 36-38—74 John Daly 39-35—74 Ricardo Gonzalez 38-36—74 Paul Goydos 40-34—74 Colin Montgomerie 39-35—74 Tom Pernice 37-37—74 Dicky Pride 34-40—74 Heath Slocum 35-39—74 Ken Tanigawa 37-37—74 Olin Browne 38-37—75 David Duval 39-36—75 John Senden 36-39—75 Michael Allen 38-38—76 Chad Campbell 37-39—76 Stephen Dodd 38-38—76 Ken Duke 38-38—76 Lee Janzen 36-40—76 John Huston 37-40—77 Jeff Maggert 37-41—78 Jose Maria Olazabal 42-36—78 Jason Bohn 37-42—79

