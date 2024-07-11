Live Radio
Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 5:12 PM

Thursday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

First Round

Steve Stricker 33-33—66
Duffy Waldorf 33-33—66
Richard Green 32-35—67
Kenny Perry 36-31—67
Steven Alker 32-36—68
Angel Cabrera 35-33—68
Steve Flesch 34-34—68
Timothy O’Neal 34-34—68
Paul Stankowski 34-34—68
K.J. Choi 35-34—69
Darren Clarke 33-36—69
Mark Hensby 33-36—69
Rocco Mediate 35-34—69
Cameron Percy 34-35—69
Gene Sauers 35-34—69
Vijay Singh 34-35—69
Shane Bertsch 34-36—70
Joe Durant 34-36—70
Ernie Els 37-33—70
Tim Herron 37-33—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36—70
Robert Karlsson 36-34—70
Scott Parel 35-35—70
Wes Short 36-34—70
Mike Weir 37-33—70
Michael Wright 35-35—70
Billy Andrade 37-34—71
Glen Day 35-36—71
Bob Estes 36-35—71
Matt Gogel 35-36—71
Jerry Kelly 36-35—71
Rob Labritz 35-36—71
Scott McCarron 37-34—71
Kevin Sutherland 35-36—71
Mario Tiziani 36-35—71
Steve Allan 37-35—72
Stuart Appleby 37-35—72
Paul Broadhurst 37-35—72
Scott Dunlap 36-36—72
Jim Furyk 38-34—72
Billy Mayfair 38-34—72
Rod Pampling 36-36—72
Steve Pate 37-35—72
Tim Petrovic 37-35—72
Brett Quigley 36-36—72
Y.E. Yang 34-38—72
Stephen Ames 39-34—73
Mark Calcavecchia 35-38—73
Greg Chalmers 35-38—73
Marco Dawson 37-36—73
Chris DiMarco 37-36—73
Retief Goosen 35-38—73
Thongchai Jaidee 35-38—73
Justin Leonard 38-35—73
Boo Weekley 35-38—73
Charlie Wi 36-37—73
Arjun Atwal 37-37—74
Thomas Bjorn 36-38—74
John Daly 39-35—74
Ricardo Gonzalez 38-36—74
Paul Goydos 40-34—74
Colin Montgomerie 39-35—74
Tom Pernice 37-37—74
Dicky Pride 34-40—74
Heath Slocum 35-39—74
Ken Tanigawa 37-37—74
Olin Browne 38-37—75
David Duval 39-36—75
John Senden 36-39—75
Michael Allen 38-38—76
Chad Campbell 37-39—76
Stephen Dodd 38-38—76
Ken Duke 38-38—76
Lee Janzen 36-40—76
John Huston 37-40—77
Jeff Maggert 37-41—78
Jose Maria Olazabal 42-36—78
Jason Bohn 37-42—79

