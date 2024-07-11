Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Thursday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
First Round
|Steve Stricker
|33-33—66
|Duffy Waldorf
|33-33—66
|Richard Green
|32-35—67
|Kenny Perry
|36-31—67
|Steven Alker
|32-36—68
|Angel Cabrera
|35-33—68
|Steve Flesch
|34-34—68
|Timothy O’Neal
|34-34—68
|Paul Stankowski
|34-34—68
|K.J. Choi
|35-34—69
|Darren Clarke
|33-36—69
|Mark Hensby
|33-36—69
|Rocco Mediate
|35-34—69
|Cameron Percy
|34-35—69
|Gene Sauers
|35-34—69
|Vijay Singh
|34-35—69
|Shane Bertsch
|34-36—70
|Joe Durant
|34-36—70
|Ernie Els
|37-33—70
|Tim Herron
|37-33—70
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-36—70
|Robert Karlsson
|36-34—70
|Scott Parel
|35-35—70
|Wes Short
|36-34—70
|Mike Weir
|37-33—70
|Michael Wright
|35-35—70
|Billy Andrade
|37-34—71
|Glen Day
|35-36—71
|Bob Estes
|36-35—71
|Matt Gogel
|35-36—71
|Jerry Kelly
|36-35—71
|Rob Labritz
|35-36—71
|Scott McCarron
|37-34—71
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-36—71
|Mario Tiziani
|36-35—71
|Steve Allan
|37-35—72
|Stuart Appleby
|37-35—72
|Paul Broadhurst
|37-35—72
|Scott Dunlap
|36-36—72
|Jim Furyk
|38-34—72
|Billy Mayfair
|38-34—72
|Rod Pampling
|36-36—72
|Steve Pate
|37-35—72
|Tim Petrovic
|37-35—72
|Brett Quigley
|36-36—72
|Y.E. Yang
|34-38—72
|Stephen Ames
|39-34—73
|Mark Calcavecchia
|35-38—73
|Greg Chalmers
|35-38—73
|Marco Dawson
|37-36—73
|Chris DiMarco
|37-36—73
|Retief Goosen
|35-38—73
|Thongchai Jaidee
|35-38—73
|Justin Leonard
|38-35—73
|Boo Weekley
|35-38—73
|Charlie Wi
|36-37—73
|Arjun Atwal
|37-37—74
|Thomas Bjorn
|36-38—74
|John Daly
|39-35—74
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|38-36—74
|Paul Goydos
|40-34—74
|Colin Montgomerie
|39-35—74
|Tom Pernice
|37-37—74
|Dicky Pride
|34-40—74
|Heath Slocum
|35-39—74
|Ken Tanigawa
|37-37—74
|Olin Browne
|38-37—75
|David Duval
|39-36—75
|John Senden
|36-39—75
|Michael Allen
|38-38—76
|Chad Campbell
|37-39—76
|Stephen Dodd
|38-38—76
|Ken Duke
|38-38—76
|Lee Janzen
|36-40—76
|John Huston
|37-40—77
|Jeff Maggert
|37-41—78
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|42-36—78
|Jason Bohn
|37-42—79
