Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro says Royals right-hander Seth Lugo should start All-Star game

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro lobbied for Royals right-hander Seth Lugo to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game for the American League.

Quartaro made the case for Lugo with Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who will lead the the AL team.

“I called him and pushed as hard as I could to recommend Seth to start,” Quatraro said Saturday.

Lugo entered Saturday’s start against Boston 11-3 with a major league-leading 2.21 ERA. Only Atlanta’s Chris Sale (12-3) had more wins.

“It certainly merits it with his accomplishments through the year,” Quatraro said. “I understand that there’s a lot of guys there that deserve it and their managers are campaigning for them as well.”

A first-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Lugo is in his first season with the Royals, who signed him to a $45 million, three-year contract.

Asked what Bochy told him, Quatraro responded: “He said it’s a tough decision. Lugo’s has a great year and put himself in position to be considered to start, but it’s a tough choice.”

Kansas City’s last All-Star starting pitcher was Bret Saberhagen in 1987.

Pittsburgh rookie right-hander Paul Skenes will start for the National League.

