Justin Verlander set to throw another bullpen as he works his way back from neck injury for Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston righty Justin Verlander is expected to throw another bullpen session on Saturday as the three-time Cy…

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston righty Justin Verlander is expected to throw another bullpen session on Saturday as the three-time Cy Young winner tries to work his way back from neck discomfort that landed him on the injured list a month ago.

Houston manager Joe Espada said Verlander and Luis Garcia are expected to throw before the second game of the Astros’ series in Seattle. The 41-year-old Verlander has been out since June 9 and is expected to throw around 25 pitches. Espada said the hope is that Verlander will be able to increase the intensity during this session.

“Last time he threw his side he threw all of his pitches, so hopefully there will be more intensity behind these pitches,” Espada said.

Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts this season for Houston. He missed the first 20 games of the season due to inflammation in his right shoulder before making his debut on April 19.

Garcia is still in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery. Garcia didn’t throw a scheduled bullpen session last week, but at the time Espada didn’t view it as a setback.

Garcia underwent surgery in May 2023.

Espada also said outfielder Kyle Tucker continues to make progress in his recovery from a right shin contusion but that he needs start doing more running. Tucker has been throwing, hitting and did some limited field drills during the Astros workout in Seattle on Thursday, but needs to improve to the point of being able to do more movement.

Tucker has been on the injured list since June 4.

“We need to get him running, to put some weight on that leg. He’s hitting, he’s throwing, but we’re not quite there yet to let him loose on the bases,” Espada said.

Houston catcher Victor Caratini was transferred to Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday as part of his rehab assignment from a hip flexor strain. Caratini could join the Astros sometime next week.

Espada also said Lance McCullers Jr. had a second opinion on his right elbow that showed no structural damage, but he has not been cleared to start throwing.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.