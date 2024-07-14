Josh Smith hits 2 two-run homers to lead Rangers to 4-2 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Smith homered twice with four RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 win over…

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Smith homered twice with four RBIs to lead the Texas Rangers to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Smith had a two-run shot in the first and added another one with two outs in the eighth to push the lead to 4-1. It’s the first multi-homer game of the 26-year-old’s career.

The Rangers won the last two games of the series after dropping Friday’s opener 6-3. They also got a 2-1 victory Saturday thanks to Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single in the 10th inning.

The defending champions won seven of their last 10 games to enter the All-Star break in third place in the AL West at 46-50.

“They should feel good about how we finished up here,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We have a lot of baseball left and we have to make up ground, we know that. But if we play that type of ball, good things can happen.”

Jake Meyers cut the lead to 1 with a solo home run in the third but the Astros went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position to fall to 50-46 entering the break.

“We got the traffic when we needed to, we got the guys that we wanted at the plate and it just didn’t happen,” manager Joe Espada said. “It didn’t go our way.”

Texas starter Max Scherzer allowed four hits and a run with six strikeouts in four-plus innings in his fifth start of the season.

“I’m just pleased at how I’m continuing to ramp up and how I continue to execute,” he said. “And my pitches I just feel like continue to get better every single time out. So this is a good team win and a good way to go into the break.”

Jon Singleton walked before a single by Jeremy Peña with no outs in the ninth. There was one out in the inning when Singleton scored on a groundout by Joey Loperfido to cut the lead to 4-2. Trey Cabbage grounded out to end it and give Kirby Yates his 16th save.

Ronel Blanco (9-4) permitted two hits and two runs with five strikeouts in six innings. He settled down after his tough first inning and retired the last 12 batters he faced.

Blanco has steadied a rotation decimated by injuries through the first half of the season and enters the break with a 2.56 ERA and leads the Astros in wins.

“He’s been huge for this team,” Espada said. “He’s been one of our stars in this first half and we wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the job he’s done.”

Marcus Semien singled to start the game but was out at second when Corey Seager grounded into a foreceout. Smith gave the Rangers an early lead with his towering shot to the second deck to make it 2-0.

“That’s probable the best I’ve ever hit a ball,” Smith said. “That one felt really good.”

Meyers opened Houston’s third with a shot to the seats in left field to cut the lead to 2-1. Jose Altuve singled with two outs and stole second base but Scherzer struck out Alex Bregman for the third out.

The Astros had a shot to tie it or take the lead in the fifth. Peña and Meyers both singled before Loperfido walked to load the bases with no outs in the inning and chase Scherzer. Josh Sborz (2-0) took over and escaped the jam by striking out Mauricio Dubón before retiring Altuve on a pop up and Bregman on a groundout to end the inning.

Seager walked with two outs in the eighth before Smith connected again to give him 10 home runs this season.

Altuve reached on a fielding error by Smith with one out in the eighth before Bregman singled off José Leclerc. Jacob Latz took over and struck out Yordan Alvarez before Yainer Diaz grounded out to leave Houston emptyhanded again.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Josh Jung (fractured right wrist) swung 15 times off a tee using a regular bat Sunday. Bochy said he would continue increasing his activity during the break as he nears a rehabilitation assignment.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (neck discomfort) threw a bullpen session of 25 pitches Sunday. Espada said he looked “really good” and would throw another bullpen session during the break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.