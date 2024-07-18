Live Radio
Jonathan Tamayo wins the World Series of Poker, earns $10 million and gold bracelet

The Associated Press

July 18, 2024, 12:47 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Tamayo won the World Series of Poker main event Wednesday night, rallying from seventh in the final table.

The 38-year-old Tamayo, from Humble, Texas, earned $10 million and a gold championship bracelet.

“What in the world just happened?” Tamayo asked after the victory

Jordan Griff of Scottsdale, Arizona, finished second to earn $6 million. Third-place finisher Niklas Astedt of Sweden made $4 million.

A record 10,112 players entered the event.

