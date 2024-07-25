Jeff McNeil’s single in 10th falls in and lifts Mets over Braves 3-2 for 4-game winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a winning single in the 10th inning on a fly ball that fell…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a winning single in the 10th inning on a fly ball that fell when Ramón Laureano overran it in the right-field corner, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta 3-2 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

“That was a lot of fun,” McNeil said. “Just happy we came out on top.”

Atlanta retired 17 straight batters before Pierce Johnson (3-2) intentionally walked Pete Alonso with one out in the 10th.

Mark Vientos struck out and McNeil lofted a fly that Laureano, shaded toward center, overran and couldn’t snag as he reached back over a shoulder near the foul line. The ball fell for the Mets’ third hit of the game, allowing automatic runner Jose Iglesias to score from second.

“I overran it but should have caught the ball, no excuses,” Laureano said. “Let the team down today, for sure.”

McNeil has 12 RBIs in his last nine games, hitting .387 in that span and raising his season average to .231.

“He’s a big part of this team,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It’s good to see him continue to get results.”

McNeil hit .196 with 13 RBIs over 43 games from May 18 through July 12.

“I’m just trying to be Happy Jeff right now,” McNeil said with a grin, sporting a T-shirt with the words “Positive Vibes.” “Things finally starting to go my way, which is nice. So, hopefully, keep it going.”

McNeil’s hit capped a frustrating final two innings for the Braves.

Laureano opened the 10th as the automatic runner and took third on Orlando Arcia’s sacrifice. With Laureano sprinting home on a squeeze play, Jarred Kelenic held back his bat on a pitch from Phil Maton (2-2). Laureano got into a rundown and hit catcher Francisco Alvarez hard as he was tagged out.

“I don’t know what that was, quite honestly — you’ll have to ask them. I didn’t have anything on,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Kelenic said he was trying to lay down a squeeze but pulled the bat back when Maton pitched out.

“I was just trying to do everything I could to get the run in and unfortunately I couldn’t get a bat to it,” Kelenic said. “I should have just swung the bat.”

Pinch-runner Whit Merrifield was thrown out trying to steal third for the second out in the ninth for Atlanta, which has lost five in a row, matching its season high.

“If you’re not scoring runs, you can’t make outs on the bases,” Snitker said.

The Mets (54-48) moved a season-high six games over .500 following their 10th win in 13 games and trail the Braves by a half-game for the NL’s top wild card after dropping 10 games behind Atlanta on June 2.

“We’ve been ahead of them before,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was with the Mets when they squandered a 10-game lead over the Braves and had to settle for a wild card in 2022. “They’re a good team and they know how to play baseball in August and September. So we’ve just got to do the same thing.”

Lindor hit a two-run homer in the third off Chris Sale, his fifth in four games and third straight on the first pitch.

Arcia and former Met Travis d’Arnaud had RBI singles for the Braves.

Luis Severino gave up two runs and struck out six in five-plus innings.

Sale struck out nine and allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings. It was the first regular season appearance at Citi Field for Sale, who threw two scoreless innings for the American League and earned the win in the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK

Oklahoma State outfielder Carson Benge, selected by the Mets with the 19th overall pick in the amateur draft, agreed to a signing bonus of $3,997,500, below the $4,219,200 slot value. He took batting practice prior to the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: 3B Austin Riley was activated from the paternity list and went 2 for 4, two days after his wife Anna gave birth to the couple’s second child. To make room for Riley, INF Zack Short was designated for assignment.

Mets: RF Starling Marte (bone bruise on right knee) has yet to begin running but said his knee felt better. … RHP Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder impingement) threw 21 pitches during a batting practice session and could make a minor rehab appearance Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Kodai Senga makes his season debut Friday night, when LHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.92 ERA) starts for the Braves. Senga was diagnosed with a right shoulder capsule strain shortly after arriving at spring training and had a 4.15 ERA in four minor league rehab starts.

