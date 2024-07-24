Japan 5, Paraguay 0 Japan 1 4 — 5 Paraguay 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Japan, Mito, (Ohata), 19th…

Japan 1 4 — 5 Paraguay 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Japan, Mito, (Ohata), 19th minute.

Second Half_2, Japan, Mito, (Saito), 63rd; 3, Japan, Yamamoto, (Saito), 69th; 4, Japan, Fujio, (Araki), 81st; 5, Japan, Fujio, (Hosoya), 87th.

Yellow Cards_Fernandez, Paraguay, 8th; Takai, Japan, 50th; Sekine, Japan, 57th; De Jesus, Paraguay, 80th; Gonzalez, Paraguay, 90th+6.

Red Cards_Viera, Paraguay, 25th.

Referee_Francois Letexier.

