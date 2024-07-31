Japan 3, Argentina 1 (25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23) Japan_Spiker-Y. Ishikawa (10-29), Y. Nishida (16-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-R. Takahashi (2-11), K.…

Japan 3, Argentina 1 (25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23)

Japan_Spiker-Y. Ishikawa (10-29), Y. Nishida (16-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-R. Takahashi (2-11), K. Miyaura (0-1), Y. Ishikawa (1-7), T. Onodera (1-10), Y. Nishida (0-9), M. Sekita (1-6); Server-R. Takahashi (3-17), M. Kai (0-3), K. Miyaura (0-2), Y. Ishikawa (0-13), T. Onodera (0-13), A. Yamauchi (0-11), Y. Nishida (5-17), M. Sekita (0-14), T. Otsuka (0-1); Scorer-Y. Nishida (21-52).

Argentina_Spiker-J. Martinez Franchi (5-10), L. Palonsky (4-12), B. Lima (14-30), F. Conte (17-34) (won-total attempts); Blocker-L. Palonsky (0-2), A. Loser (3-16), B. Lima (1-10), L. de Cecco (0-8), M. Ramos (3-14), N. Zerba (0-5); Server-J. Martinez Franchi (0-7), L. Palonsky (0-3), A. Loser (1-15), B. Lima (1-12), L. de Cecco (1-17), P. Koukartsev (0-1), M. Ramos (0-9), N. Zerba (1-7), F. Conte (1-16); Scorer-F. Conte (19-51).

Referees_Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Vladimir Simonovic, Switzerland. Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.