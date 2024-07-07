Jake Burger’s three-run homer in the ninth caps Marlins 7-4 win over White Sox

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Burger hit a game-winning three-run homer and the Miami Marlins scored four times in the ninth…

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Burger hit a game-winning three-run homer and the Miami Marlins scored four times in the ninth to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday.

Down to their last strike, the Marlins tied it on Josh Bell’s RBI double off White Sox closer Michael Kopech (2-8). Chicago left fielder Tommy Pham tracked down Bell’s drive but mistimed his leap at the wall that scored Vidal Brujan from third.

Jesús Sánchez was intentionally walked before Burger connected with a 431-foot blast for Miami’s ninth walk-off win of the season. Acquired by the Marlins from the White Sox at the trade deadline last July, Burger was in a 1-for-14 funk until his homer.

“Stepping into the box I felt it was storybook because of my history with the Sox,” Burger said. “I was fortunate to get a pitch that I could do something with. Obviously, a cool moment but I wish nothing but the best for the Sox. Anytime you hit a walk-off home run you’re going to remember that.”

Brujan drew a leadoff walk to start the ninth. Nick Fortes then advanced Brujan with a sacrifice bunt toward the first base area which Kopech fielded and tagged him out. But Brujan continued sprinting and reached third.

Like Burger, Bell overcame recent offensive struggles and snapped an 0-for-21 slide during the homestead with his extra-base hit in the ninth.

“Burger and Bell, they’re best buddies in that clubhouse and they’ve been grinding through this thing together,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “But they’re such pros and they just felt like they’re just one swing away to getting back to where they should be. Hopefully both of those at-bats are gonna get them back on track and get them hot and start to carry us more.”

The White Sox squandered three-run leads the last two games of the series and dropped to a major league worst 26-66. It is the second time they fell to 40 games under .500.

“They’re all really tough but these last two stung pretty good” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’ve lost our share of these and they all hurt. When you’ve lost a few too many, they start to really hurt.”

Brujan walked twice, doubled and drove in a run.

“Brujan had a great game,” Schumaker said. “I thought the base-running was outstanding. He’s been playing really well. I just love the energy that he brings.”

J.T. Chargois (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

Tanner Banks relieved White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon and allowed Fortes’ run-scoring double and Bell’s RBI groundout to get Miami within 4-3 in the seventh.

Cannon scattered three hits, walked four and struck out three over six innings. The rookie right-hander has completed at least six innings in three outings since being recalled from Triple-A on June 7.

Danny Mendick ended Miami starter Edward Cabrera’s outing with a two-run blast that put Chicago ahead 2-0 in the fourth. Mendick drove a slider from Cabrera into the left field seats for his third homer.

The Marlins narrowed the gap in the bottom half on Brujan’s RBI double.

Korey Lee hit an RBI triple in the sixth and scored on Andrew Vaughn’s sacrifice fly in the sixth, increasing the White Sox’s lead to 4-1.

Activated from the injured list Sunday, Cabrera gave up two runs and four hits, walked one and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander was sidelined since May 8 because of right shoulder impingement.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Matt Andriese was designated for assignment to create room for Cabrera on the roster.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (2-7, 5.08 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Minnesota on Monday. The Twins have not announced a starter.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.91) will start against the Astros in the opener of a three-game set at Houston on Tuesday. The Astros have not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.