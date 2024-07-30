Italy 3, Egypt 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) Italy_Spiker-A. Michieletto (7-22), D. Lavia (11-19), Y. Romano (13-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S. Giannelli…

Italy 3, Egypt 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20)

Italy_Spiker-A. Michieletto (7-22), D. Lavia (11-19), Y. Romano (13-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S. Giannelli (3-9), D. Lavia (1-6), R. Russo (1-3); Server-A. Michieletto (3-15), D. Lavia (2-19), Y. Romano (1-11); Scorer-D. Lavia (14-44).

Egypt_Spiker-M. Issa (6-11), A. Abdelrahman (3-9), R. Haikal (6-17) (won-total attempts); Blocker-R. Haikal (2-6), A. Eissa (1-6), A. Seoudy (1-10); Server-M. Abdelsalam Abdelmoaty (0-7), M. Issa (0-7), M. Masoud (0-7), A. Abdelrahman (0-5), R. Haikal (0-9), S. Aly (0-2), A. Eissa (0-4), A. Seoudy (0-8), M. Sayedin (0-3); Scorer-R. Haikal (8-32).

Referees_Hamid Mohamed Ahmed Alrousi Alhammadi, United Arab Emirates. Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

