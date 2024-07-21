IndyCar Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Results

Sunday
At Exhibition Place Street Circuit
Toronto
Lap length: 1.786 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.
2. (2) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
3. (15) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
4. (18) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
5. (13) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
6. (6) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
7. (16) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (22) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
9. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
10. (8) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
11. (7) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
12. (9) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
13. (24) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
14. (26) Theo Pourchaire, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
15. (21) Toby Sowery, 84, Running.
16. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 76, Did not finish.
17. (14) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 72, Did not finish.
18. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 72, Did not finish.
19. (23) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 72, Did not finish.
20. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 72, Did not finish.
21. (19) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 72, Did not finish.
22. (20) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 66, Did not finish.
23. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 63, Did not finish.
24. (25) Hunter McElrea, 57, Did not finish.
25. (27) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 13, Did not finish.
26. (10) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 4, Did not finish.
27. (12) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.568 mph.
Time of Race: 01:39:28.4293.
Margin of Victory: 0.3469 seconds.
Cautions: 5 for 15 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34, Dixon 35-36, Herta 37-53, Dixon 54, Ericsson 55, Herta 56.
Points: Palou 411, Power 362, Dixon 358, Herta 354, O’Ward 338, McLaughlin 328, Kirkwood 314, Newgarden 266, Rossi 265, Ferrucci 231.
