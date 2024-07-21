IndyCar Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Results

Sunday At Exhibition Place Street Circuit Toronto Lap length: 1.786 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Exhibition Place Street Circuit

Toronto

Lap length: 1.786 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (2) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (15) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

4. (18) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (13) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

6. (6) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

7. (16) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (22) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

9. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

10. (8) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

11. (7) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (9) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

13. (24) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

14. (26) Theo Pourchaire, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

15. (21) Toby Sowery, 84, Running.

16. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 76, Did not finish.

17. (14) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 72, Did not finish.

18. (11) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 72, Did not finish.

19. (23) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 72, Did not finish.

20. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 72, Did not finish.

21. (19) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 72, Did not finish.

22. (20) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 66, Did not finish.

23. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 63, Did not finish.

24. (25) Hunter McElrea, 57, Did not finish.

25. (27) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 13, Did not finish.

26. (10) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 4, Did not finish.

27. (12) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.568 mph.

Time of Race: 01:39:28.4293.

Margin of Victory: 0.3469 seconds.

Cautions: 5 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-34, Dixon 35-36, Herta 37-53, Dixon 54, Ericsson 55, Herta 56.

Points: Palou 411, Power 362, Dixon 358, Herta 354, O’Ward 338, McLaughlin 328, Kirkwood 314, Newgarden 266, Rossi 265, Ferrucci 231.

