IndyCar Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend Race 1 Results

Saturday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa Lap length: 0.894 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250…

Saturday

At Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Lap length: 0.894 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250 laps, Running.

2. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

3. (22) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

4. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

5. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

6. (8) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

7. (19) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

8. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

9. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

10. (9) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

11. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

12. (15) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

13. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

14. (27) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

15. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.

16. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.

17. (26) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.

18. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 241, Running.

19. (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 228, Did not finish.

20. (25) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 228, Did not finish.

21. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 209, Did not finish.

22. (23) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 178, Did not finish.

23. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 175, Did not finish.

24. (20) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 48, Did not finish.

25. (18) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 28, Did not finish.

26. (14) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

27. (16) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.098 mph.

Time of Race: 01:44:41.1172.

Margin of Victory: 0.4814 seconds.

Cautions: 6 for 66 laps.

Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-86, McLaughlin 87.

Points: Palou 336, O’Ward 299, Power 293, Dixon 290, McLaughlin 277, Herta 270, Kirkwood 260, Rossi 250, Newgarden 221, Rosenqvist 209.

