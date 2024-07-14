IndyCar Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend Race 1 Results

Saturday
At Iowa Speedway
Newton, Iowa
Lap length: 0.894 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250 laps, Running.
2. (6) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
3. (22) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
4. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
5. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
6. (8) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
7. (19) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
8. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
9. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
10. (9) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
11. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
12. (15) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
13. (11) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
14. (27) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
15. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 250, Running.
16. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.
17. (26) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 249, Running.
18. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 241, Running.
19. (17) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 228, Did not finish.
20. (25) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 228, Did not finish.
21. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 209, Did not finish.
22. (23) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 178, Did not finish.
23. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 175, Did not finish.
24. (20) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 48, Did not finish.
25. (18) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 28, Did not finish.
26. (14) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
27. (16) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.098 mph.
Time of Race: 01:44:41.1172.
Margin of Victory: 0.4814 seconds.
Cautions: 6 for 66 laps.
Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Herta 1-86, McLaughlin 87.
Points: Palou 336, O’Ward 299, Power 293, Dixon 290, McLaughlin 277, Herta 270, Kirkwood 260, Rossi 250, Newgarden 221, Rosenqvist 209.
