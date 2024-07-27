India 3, New Zealand 2
|India
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—
|2
India_V. Prasad 1, H. Singh 1, M. Singh 1.
New Zealand_S. Child 1, S. Lane 1.
Green Cards_G. Singh, India, 10′. H. Inglis, New Zealand, 30′.
Yellow Cards_N. Woods, New Zealand, 16′.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Martin Madden, Britain. Gabriel Labate, Argentina. Hannah Harrison, Britain.
