Iglesias leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit game

New York Mets (49-46, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (33-63, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

New York Mets (49-46, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (33-63, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 8.26 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -134, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Jose Iglesias’ four-hit game on Sunday.

Miami has a 33-63 record overall and an 18-31 record at home. The Marlins have gone 8-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 23-20 on the road and 49-46 overall. The Mets have gone 41-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 32 extra base hits (16 doubles and 16 home runs). Jesus Sanchez is 12-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .248 for the Mets. Iglesias is 14-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mets: 7-3, .275 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (back), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.