Hawks acquire David Roddy in trade that sends E.J. Liddell to Suns in swap of power forwards

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks acquired David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for E.J. Liddell in a…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks acquired David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for E.J. Liddell in a swap of power forwards on Monday.

Liddell was traded for the second time in less than one month. The Hawks acquired Liddell as part of a package that included two first-round draft picks in a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. Liddell was a second-round pick from Ohio State by New Orleans in 2022.

Roddy was the No. 23 overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2022 NBA draft before his draft rights were acquired by Memphis.

Roddy started 13 of 65 games with Memphis and Phoenix in the 2023-24 season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. He scored in double figures in 18 games and had two games in which he matched his career high with 10 rebounds.

Roddy (6-5, 255) averaged 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in his 13 starts.

Roddy started in five games for the Phoenix summer league team, averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Liddell (6-7, 240) saw limited playing time in only eight games with New Orleans last season. Liddell averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds for Atlanta’s summer league team.

In addition to Liddell, the Hawks received guard Dyson Daniels, forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and center Cody Zeller in the package for Murray. The Hawks will receive a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 first-rounder.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.